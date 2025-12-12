Queen Mary of Denmark has driven an unexpected campaign during her visit to Kenya.
On Friday, December 12, the Danish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to release a key update of Her Majesty's state visit to the African country, without her husband, King Frederik X.
"During the official visit to Kenya, Her Majesty the Queen also visited the country’s biggest dumping site, Dandora, which is situated in the capital city, Nairobi," the King's office stated.
The statement continued, "Denmark has a desire to contribute to a better and more circular waste management in the country. The landfill is today a place where people and animals move around in mountains of garbage."
For the unversed, Queen Mary landed in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, December 9, for a three-day official visit.
The 53-year-old Danish monarch was welcomed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano, and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.
During her solo trip, Queen Mary focused on conservation efforts for endangered species on Kenya’s coast, where the country has been running several globally recognised wildlife protection programmes.