Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has faced another setback as his last remaining military title is finally removed.
As per The Times, the former Duke of York, 65, is no longer a Vice-Admiral after a meeting of the Defence Council demoted him to Commander.
Previously, defence secretary John Healey shared the Ministry of Defence has been looking into the royal family member case and is planning to strip Andrew of the rank.
A government spokeswoman announced, “Following formal consideration, Defence Council have agreed the immediate reversion from the rank of Vice-Admiral to the rank of Commander (Retired) Royal Navy, the rank held on retirement from Regular Royal Naval Service by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
It continued, “This decision aligns with such processes as to remove other styles and titles.”
King Charles indicated the revocation of his younger brother’s Navy rank was “what he wishes”, as per John.
This was the last esteemed title of Andrew, who has also had his Prince status stripped over links to paedophile trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father kept the Vice-Admiral rank after giving up his other military positions and patronages in 2022.