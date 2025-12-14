Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take on a groundbreaking new role at Al-Nassr as the club prepares one of the biggest commercial transformation moves in Saudi football history.
According to MARCA, Ronaldo not only will continue to lead the the team but he will also step into a significant ownership role.
Reports suggested that the Portuguese legend will buy 15% of Al-Nassr with the deal worth about £50 million.
Ronaldo intends to expand his ownership in Al-Nassr over time and plans to make Saudi Arabia his permanent home with his family after his football career ends.
Even after turning 40, the player still shows no signs of slowing down as he is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.
CR7 has recently hinted that he might soon retire from professional football.
During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo was asked when he plans to retire from football to which he responded, “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes."
The 40-year-old players has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.
Besides this, fans were recently left in suspense after Vin Diesel announced that Ronaldo will appear in next Fast and Furious movie and his role has already been planned.