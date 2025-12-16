Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Trending
  By Hafsa Noor
Shraddha Kapoor has penned a heartwarming note to hype Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar.

On Monday night, December 15, the Aashiqui 2 actress took to Instagram Stories and shared her views about the movie.

She wrote, “Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar, and then make us wait three months for Part 2. Don’t play with our emotions, prepone the release please. What a phenomenal experience.”

Shraddha added, “Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobara dekhne jaati (had I not had a shoot in the morning, I would have gone again to watch the film). Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar — all in 2025 Hindi cinema.”

While concluding her note, the Indian actress shared, “From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining. No bad force can pull a good film down. In audiences, we trust.”

Other than Shraddhal, Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun also appreciated the hit movie.

The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles, has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in just 10 days since its release.

