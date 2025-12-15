Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Singer Trey Songz booked on serious charges after hitting club staffer

The 'Love Faces' crooner's counsel issued statement after the singer's arrest

  • By Fatima Hassan
Singer Trey Songz found himself in hot water after he was arrested due to a heated altercation in New York City. 

The 41-year-old American singer and songwriter and his close pals were playing at Dramma Night Club in Times Square on December 4, when the renowned musician allegedly punched the night club staffer in the face.

According to The Post, the heated altercation escalated when the victim employee told Songz and his friends that the club was closing around 4 a.m., prosecutors said in Manhattan criminal court.

However, over the staffer’s complaint, the Na Na crooner was presented in the court on Sunday, December 14, for the proceedings. 

During the hearing, the employee had been granted a special order of protection against Songz, who is a regular at the nightclub.

In response, the singer’s counsel shared a statement in which they informed his fans that the singer was "charged in connection with an incident that occurred last week."

"He is cooperating fully and looks forward to the facts coming to light. Separately, last night, Trey was confronted by individuals who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him," they continued.

Trey Songz's spokespersons have not confirmed the singer's release from jail.  

