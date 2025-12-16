Jack Black responds to Elle Fanning's flattering compliment with cheeky twist  

Jack Black has reacted to Timothée Chalamet's co-star, Elle Fanning's flattering remarks with a hilarious twist.
For the unknown, A Complete Unknown star expressed her immense admiration for the 56-year-old American actor and comedian during her recent interview.
Now Black turned to his TikTok account to publicly share his reaction to the sweet remarks of Fanning.
The video shared by Sony Pictures showed that the comedian showcased his signature humor as he humorously referred to the concept of body dysmorphia, suggesting that the actress might possess an opposite version of it, which left the internet in a frenzy.
"Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia? When you look at yourself, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so ugly,’ but really, you’re like this gorgeous creature? I think she’s got like the opposite of that," Black said in a viral clip.
This response came shortly after Elle Fanning, who is currently promoting her newly released science-fiction movie Predator: Badlands, labelled Jack Black as "the perfect man and the hottest man I’ve ever seen in my life."
While taking Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview with her sister, Dakota Fanning, the Maleficent starlet made flattering comments about the comedian.