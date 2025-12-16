Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study

A recent evidence review offers a cautionary message for individuals planning to drink during the holiday season: alcohol raises the risk of developing cancer, and that risk rises with greater consumption.
According to research published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, increased alcohol consumption increased the risk of cancer across dozens of studies.
The review assessed data from 80 participants to nearly 100 million.
Senior researcher and an assistant professor of population health at Florida Atlantic University, Lea Sacca stated, “Across 50 studies in our review, higher alcohol consumption consistently raised cancer risk, with risk increasing as intake grows.”
Results showed higher risks for multiple cancers, including liver, mouth, breast, throat, and other cancers.
Alcohol consumers showed poorer survival rates.
Scientists discovered that people who followed American Cancer Society (ACS) guidelines, restricting alcohol to two drinks every day for men and one for women, and followed healthier lifestyles had a reduced risk of developing cancer.
Specific groups experienced increased risk, including African Americans, individuals with genetic cancer predispositions, and people with obesity or diabetes.
In addition, researchers also found some gender differences, with frequent drinking increasing cancer risk among men and occasional heavy drinking posing greater risks for women.
Scientists mentioned that alcohol raises cancer risk via several biological mechanisms, including DNA damage, hormone disruption, oxidative stress, and more.