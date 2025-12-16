Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
'The Pitt' Season 2 trailer: Fourth of July weekend unleashes new chaos

Dr Robby prepares for his leave as the hospital goes on analogue in the official trailer for 'The Pitt' Season 2

The Pitt is bringing back fresh chaos in Season 2, as HBO Max drops the official trailer.

Released on Tuesday, December 16, the trailer picks up the story 10 months after the events of the Season 1 finale, showing the havoc the Fourth of July weekend brings.

The new video features several emergencies in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's ED led by Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) and the introduction of his temporary replacement Dr Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), while he goes off on a sabbatical.

Season 2 will also welcome back Dr Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball), as Dr Mel King (Taylor Dearden) welcomes him with almost a hug.

Moreover, the tension between Robby and Langdon is still all-time high following the events of last season, which saw Dr Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) reporting that Langdon was stealing drugs from the hospital.

The medical series, which earned an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, reflects on the challenges faced by US healthcare professionals.

It offers a real-time format, and the series shows hour-by-hour medical cases and personal crises of physicians and nurses in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency department.

The Pitt Season 2 will premiere on January 8.

Watch The Pitt Season 2 trailer here:



