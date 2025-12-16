Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez team up with infamous stars to silence critics  

Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney are showing girl power with a bold move to silence critics.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Hollywood's six female actresses appeared on the same page to address the media and public scrutiny that has an unhealthy impact on their mental and physical health.
In a joint conversation with popular actresses, including Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, Tessa Thompson and Elle Fanning, they briefly discussed their personal struggles with the constant public criticism.
The Unstoppable actress, who has been in the media radar due to her high-profile separation from Ben Affleck, opened up about the importance of the story which she portrayed in Kiss of the Spider Woman.
"It really is a love story about seeing the humanity in another person, like two very different people with different political views. One is queer, and the other is a political revolutionary," Lopez told Times Critics.
Meanwhile, Paltrow shared her experience of playing Kay Stone alongside American-French star Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.
She also called the faded starlet an "amalgam" of a few ideas, highlighting the dimmed light of her character.
Sweeney, who also portrayed the character of a boxing champion as Christy Martin in her film, Christy, talked about her character's abusive life, which she experienced outside the ring.
Shortly after their explosive interview, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account to share the exclusive poster of the six actresses.