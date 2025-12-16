COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study 

A recent study revealed that pregnant women who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are at a reduced risk of experiencing preterm birth.
According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, COVID vaccine was associated with less hospitalizations and intensive care among expecting mothers.
Senior researcher and obstetrics professor at the University of British Columbia Dr. Deborah Money stated, “Our findings provide clear, population-level evidence that COVID-19 vaccination protects pregnant people and their babies from serious complications.”
“Even as the virus evolved, vaccination continued to offer substantial benefits for both mother and child,” Money added.
For the study, scientists tracked nearly 20,000 pregnant women who received COVID vaccines in Canada between April 2021-December 2022, and compared them with unvaccinated women.
Results indicated that vaccination minimised the risk of preterm birth by 20% during the Delta wave and 36% during the Omicron wave.
Moreover, vaccinated women are at a 60% reduced risk of getting sick and 90% less likely to need intensive unit care.
While highlighting the positive health impacts of COVID vaccines, medical societies such as the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) strongly advises it for pregnant women.
Lead researcher Elisabeth McClymont said, “There is never a bad time to be vaccinated — whether you’re currently pregnant or planning a pregnancy.”
“Our data suggest added benefits to receiving the vaccine during pregnancy.”