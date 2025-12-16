Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study

Vaccinated women are at a 60% reduced risk of getting sick and 90% less likely to need intensive unit care

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study
COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study 

A recent study revealed that pregnant women who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are at a reduced risk of experiencing preterm birth.

According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, COVID vaccine was associated with less hospitalizations and intensive care among expecting mothers.

Senior researcher and obstetrics professor at the University of British Columbia Dr. Deborah Money stated, “Our findings provide clear, population-level evidence that COVID-19 vaccination protects pregnant people and their babies from serious complications.”

“Even as the virus evolved, vaccination continued to offer substantial benefits for both mother and child,” Money added.

For the study, scientists tracked nearly 20,000 pregnant women who received COVID vaccines in Canada between April 2021-December 2022, and compared them with unvaccinated women.

Results indicated that vaccination minimised the risk of preterm birth by 20% during the Delta wave and 36% during the Omicron wave.

Moreover, vaccinated women are at a 60% reduced risk of getting sick and 90% less likely to need intensive unit care.

While highlighting the positive health impacts of COVID vaccines, medical societies such as the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) strongly advises it for pregnant women.

Lead researcher Elisabeth McClymont said, “There is never a bad time to be vaccinated — whether you’re currently pregnant or planning a pregnancy.”

“Our data suggest added benefits to receiving the vaccine during pregnancy.”

Eastern Ontario reports death of three children from Influneza A

Eastern Ontario reports death of three children from Influneza A
England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply

England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply
Tanning bed use nearly triples melanoma risk, study

Tanning bed use nearly triples melanoma risk, study
Norovirus strain rapidly spreads across Southern California

Norovirus strain rapidly spreads across Southern California
Nasal spray recalled nationwide over potential mold contamination

Nasal spray recalled nationwide over potential mold contamination
Study reveals new target for treating chronic kidney disease

Study reveals new target for treating chronic kidney disease
Many older Americans struggle with daily tasks but avoid disability label

Many older Americans struggle with daily tasks but avoid disability label
Medical imaging poses significant impact on environment, study finds

Medical imaging poses significant impact on environment, study finds

Measles alert: NSW Health issues warning in Sydney after confirmed case

Measles alert: NSW Health issues warning in Sydney after confirmed case
Rising flu cases pressure NHS ‘unlike any since pandemic’, Streeting says

Rising flu cases pressure NHS ‘unlike any since pandemic’, Streeting says
Flu cases surge in England as hospitals face 50% increase in patients

Flu cases surge in England as hospitals face 50% increase in patients
Dark chocolate’s surprising anti-aging benefits reveal in new study

Dark chocolate’s surprising anti-aging benefits reveal in new study

Popular News

Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years

Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years

3 minutes ago
COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study

COVID shots reduce chances of preterm delivery, study

40 minutes ago
King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

50 minutes ago