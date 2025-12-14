Health
Norovirus strain rapidly spreads across Southern California

Norovirus transmits when people accidentally ingest small particles of feces or vomit from an infected person

Health officials have issued a warning regarding a sudden rise in Norovirus cases, also called the “winter vomiting disease,” across Southern California.

The highly contagious virus affects the gastrointestinal system, causing stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea that starts 12 to 48 hours following exposure.

These symptoms are likely to stay for several days.

Norovirus transmits when people accidentally ingest small particles of feces or vomit from an infected person.

California is experiencing a significant increase in number of cases, especially in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, with wastewater experiments in LA.

The county has confirmed the major rise. The emergence of a new strain, GII.17, could drive infections up by as much as 50% in contrast to previous years, as per the CDC.

Medical experts highlighted hygiene as the best prevention. Dr. Suman Radhakrishna of Dignity Health Medical Center stated, “It can stay on doorknobs and food and is pretty hearty.”

Frequent handwashing with soap is crucial, while the usage of hand sanitiser is less effective against norovirus.

To prevent its spread, people are advised to keep their surfaces disinfected, and avoid touching their face or food handled by others.

Infected people should stay hydrated, to avoid dehydration and stop it from travelling to bloddstream and eat soft foods.

Most people recover within a few days; however, young children, elderly individuals, pregnant people, and those with immunosuppressed systems may face complications.

Notably, the outbreak occurs ahead of winter season, which is itself an intensifying season for all the hospitals due to a rapid rise in cold, and flu-related cases.

