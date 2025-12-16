England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply

Tens of thousands of doctors in England are set to go ahead with a five-day strike amid rising flu cases.
The British Medical Association (BMA) said its resident doctor members rejected the government's offer to cancel the strikes and will go ahead with the planned five-day walkout from December 17 to December 22.
BMA said 83% of its members voted to continue the walkout in a poll with a 65% turnout.
The news comes after NHS England warned that it is facing its worst case scenario due to a sharp increase in flu cases which rose by over 55% in a week.
Hospitals are experiencing unusually high numbers of flu patients for this time of the year which puts extra pressure on the healthcare system.
The government offered more specialist training spots and to cover expenses like exams fees but did not offer higher pay.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting accused the union of "shocking disregard for patient safety" for choosing to stage a walkout "to inflict damage on the NHS at the moment of maximum danger."
He added, "The BMA has chosen Christmas strikes to inflict damage on the NHS at the moment of maximum danger. These strikes are self-indulgent, irresponsible and dangerous."
However, the BMA said the strike was "still entirely avoidable" and that it was "willing to work to find a solution."