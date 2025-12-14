Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study

Health
MediNatura New Mexico Inc. has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its ReBoost Nasal Spray due to potential mold contamination, causing fatal infections.

As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled product was found to have yeast, mold, and microbial contamination, including the bacteria Achromobacter, was also discovered at a significant amount, which may endanger health.

The FDA issued a warning that it may lead to a range of side effects, especially for immunocompromised individuals.

Symptoms associated with the contaminated product include fever, swollen sinuses, headaches, facial pain or pressure, and facial numbness.

The Hawaii State Department of Health has strongly recommended the consumers to consult a medical professionals if you are experencing these symptoms after using the recalled spray.

ReBoost Nasal Spray is a homeopathic product, which is composed by natural ingredients, effective to treat nasal congestion.

The recalled product is packaged in a white and yellow carton with a 20 mL spray bottle.

The affected products consist of lot number 224268 with an expiration date of December 2027.

Consumers are urged to stop using the spray immediately.

Individuals who purchased the recalled item directly from MediNatura can get a refund via recall@medinatura.com, while people wh bought it from different stores, are advise to return it.

