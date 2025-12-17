Lily Collins reveals struggles of managing motherhood amid 'Emily In Paris' shoot

Lily Collins has opened up about the challenges of juggling life as a new mother while filming the latest season of Emily In Paris.
In a new interview with The Sun, the Emily In Paris star insisted that she is just like any new parent, juggling the demands of a newborn while trying to balance her day job.
She told the outlet, “You have a different purpose and it's really tough... It's a struggle and I'm just so grateful to be able to do both.”
Lily continued, “I said to everyone this year, 'I'm really good with memorisation, I'm really good with knowing my lines, but this year give me some grace.”
The Mirror Mirror star shared, “I've not slept, I'm very tired and I may not be on my game.”
Lily Collins became a first-time mother via surrogacy in January, while filming for Emily In Paris season five began in May in Rome and later moved to Paris.
To note, Netflix dropped the new Emily In Paris season 5 trailer ahead of its December 18 release, showing Emily adjusting to life in Rome with Marcello, while Gabriel’s brief appearance fuels speculation he may be written out following his split from her.