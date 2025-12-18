Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks 

Mahira Khan subtly addressed Saba Qamar in a recent post, seemingly responding to the veteran actress’s controversial remarks on Karachi.
On Wednesday, the Humsafar actress treated fans to a serene morning view of Karachi via her Instagram Stories, praising the city’s quiet charm.
She captioned the post, “Pack up from work..only to be greeted by them Khi skies.”
To note, Mahira Khan’s post came after on a private TV podcast, Saba Qamar expressed her dislike for Karachi.
When asked if she’d consider relocating to Karachi for work, the Pamaal actress promptly replied, “Astaghfirullah, never.”
She later added, “Well, you never know what happens in the future, but I only go to Karachi for work. I finish my projects and return. I like Lahore and Islamabad. If someone gives me a house in Karachi, that’s fine - although I’ve already built one there.”
During the podcast, she was also heard saying in a low voice, “I don’t like Karachi.”
Elsewhere in her discussion, she also suggested that all projects currently being shot in Karachi should be moved to Islamabad.
Her remarks have sparked widespread debate on social media, as one user wrote, “Saba Qamar said ‘Astaghfirullah’ for Karachi—how inappropriate,” while another commented, “She works in Karachi’s dramas, yet speaks against the same city.”
On the work front, Mahira Khan earned praises for her work in a film, Neelofar, while Saba Qamar made waves with her brilliant performance in Case no 9 and Pamaal.