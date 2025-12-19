Kartik Aaryan backs ‘Tu Meri Main Tera…’ amid massive backlash: ‘I feel lucky’

Kartik Aaryan considers himself “lucky” to have worked in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
Just a week ahead of its release, Dharma Production dropped the eagerly-awaited trailer of Karan Johar’s upcoming rom-com film on Thursday, December 18.
However, the preview disappointed the audience a big time, as they heavily criticized the cast and crew, including the producer, director, and actors for failing to meet the expectations and delivering the same old plot that has been shown in hundreds of other Bollywood movies.
While the forthcoming film clearly dashed fans’ hopes, lead star Kartik Aaryan backed it, calling himself “lucky” to be part of the project.
At the trailer launch of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the 35-year-old Indian actor said, "I feel lucky that I got this film , the way Karan wrote this story and character and the way Sameer sir took this vision ahead with his direction, was great. There are very few filmmakers who can convey a message in an entertaining and not preachy way in a romance film.”
"Sameer is one of those directors who has done that successfully, he did that with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which talked about a serious topic. The way I and Kiara were presented in the film by Sameer was great. I feel glad that such films are coming to me,” he continued.
The Chandu Champion star added, “I was blown by the concept and simplicity of this film. It is a story of every household. Today, when my sister got married then I also thought about it.”
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to release on December 25, 2025, and stars Ananya Panday opposite Kartik Aaryan.