Lily Collins reveals scene that left her 'crying' in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 

Lily Collins has opened up about the most emotional scene of Emily in Paris season 5.

During a chat with PEOPLE at the hit Netflix show’s season 5 world premiere event in Paris, the 36-year-old star recalled one very specific scene that made her cry.

She shared, “One of my most fun moments was shooting the scene with Ashley [Park] where we have our face masks on and we couldn’t stop laughing — we were crying. It’s always fun with Ashley.”

Lily further praised her co-star Ashley Park, 34, and reminisced working with her.

The MaXXXine star continued, “Oh, there’s so many fun scenes. Going to Venice was epic, you know, I’ve never been to Venice, so shooting with Ashley in the streets of Venice was really magical.”

Ashley told the media outlet, “We ended filming in Venice, so just to be able to explore or be in a new environment completely was just really once in a lifetime,”

Lily stars as the main lead in Emily in Paris, with Ashley playing Mindy, Emily's sassy BFF she met in the City of Love back in season 1.

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 premiered on Netflix on December 18.

