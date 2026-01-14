Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday's unforgettable memories with sweet note 

It's hard for Aneet Padda to move on from boyfriend, Ahaan Panday’s unforgettable memories.
On Wednesday, January 14th, the Saiyaara starlet turned to her official Instagram handle to release a few glimpses of the behind-the-scenes of her superhit romance-thriller movie alongside her rumoured partner.
Aneet stated the caption, "Not all the memories need moving on from," which sparked a frenzy among fans, who have been mesmerised by her and Ahaan’s chemistry since the release of Saiyaara.
One fan commented, "Your pics with ahaan hit different."
"Will never move on from Saiyaara era," another noted.
Meanwhile, a third said, "Prettiest thing on our feed today."
In her new photo dump, Aneet shared a never-before-seen snap with Ahaan, who celebrated his 28th birthday on December 23rd.
At the time, the 23-year-old Indian actress paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to Ananya Panday’s cousin with a touching birthday note.
"Happy birthday, ahaana. I will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you," the actress captioned her post.
For those unaware, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda sparked the dating rumours since the release of their superhit movie, Saiyaara, which premiered on July 18th, 2025.
Despite recognizing each other publicly, neither Ahaan nor Aneet confirmed these reports.