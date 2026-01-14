‘Toxic’ actress Beatriz Taufenbach quits Instagram amid movie controversy

Trending
  By Web Desk
  By Web Desk
Beatriz Taufenbach, the Brazilian model and actress, who stars in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, recently deactivated her Instagram account amid the controversy surrounding her upcoming movie.

It all started when a promotional video of the forthcoming movie, starring Yash in the leading role, released on social media at the actor’s 40th birthday.

The teaser soon grabbed attention, receiving negative feedback for showcasing a sexually explicit scene of Taufenbach’s character in a car parked outside a graveyard.

Although, the real reason behind deactivating her official page is still unknown, many angry social media users dug through her social media handle, which now only displays a message “Profile isn’t available”.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, the movie has been co-written by Geetu and the KGF actor himself.

Apart from Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, the upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups is a period action-thriller movie set in 1980s Goa.

It focuses on a powerful drug cartel's shadowy operations, where a ruthless leader navigates betrayal, loyalty, and violence in a world where morality is scarce.

It’s worth mentioning here that Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

