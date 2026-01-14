Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Selena Gomez gives cute Powerpuff-themed nod to Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande

The ‘Sunset Blvd’ singer pays nostalgic Powerpuff Girls-inspired tribute to fellow popstars Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez is proud of the ladies she grew up with!

In a swoon-worthy update, the I Said I Love You First hitmaker earned fans’ love on Tuesday, January 13, with her adorably tribute to fellow popstars Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, the Sunset Blvd actress sparked nostalgia by paying a Powerpuff Girls-inspired tribute to the Flowers crooner and the Wicked starlet.

The update featured a re-shared post from Miley Cyrus’s fan page, showing a collage with photos of Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup on the top half, and below them were snaps of the Wrecking Ball singer, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

“Powerpuff girls,” wrote the Only Murders in the Building actress, adding, “So proud of my ladies I grew up with! @mileycyrus @arianagrande.”

P.C. Instagram/selenagomez
P.C. Instagram/selenagomez

Fans’ reactions:

“She’s so cute. love them all,” commented a first, while a second praised, “Women supporting women and being happy for each other.”

A third gushed, “The 3 biggest and largest of our generation.”

“this is so real!! i’m living for this!” added one more.

About Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande:

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez share a strong link through their early careers in television.

While Gomez rose to fame with Wizards of Waverly Place, Cyrus became a household name with Hannah Montana, and Grande starred in Victorious and Sam & Cat, making the trio begin their careers as teen stars on Disney or Nickelodeon-style shows.

All of them then transitioned from acting to pop music, achieving global success.

They are frequently referenced together in media, social posts, and fan collages, often celebrating their shared era of fame.

