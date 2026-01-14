'The Night Manager': Who will return in Season 3?

Tom Hiddleston starrer spy thriller series The Night Manager has returned with another brand new Season 2.
The new season premiered on January 11, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video, with the first three episodes dropping at once, and other episodes set to release week on Sunday until February 1, 2026.
With its return, it has already been announced that The Night Manager has been greenlit by the streaming platform for Season 3.
So, who will return for the upcoming season? Let’s delve into the depth:
What’s the series about?
Based on the 1993 novel by John le Carré, The Night Manager has been directed by Susanne Bier.
Story of ‘The Night Manager’
A man named Jonathan Pine, is a night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and former British soldier.
He gets recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, to intrude on the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper.
Who is in the cast?
The British spy thriller series stars the Loki actor, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood, Elizabeth Debicki, Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, Noah Jupe, and Hayley Squires.
Who will return in Season?
The cast for Season 3 hasn't been officially announced, apart from Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman is set to return in The Night Manager Season 3.
Release date
There is no official release date for The Night Manager Season 3.