Hollywood actors turning 50 in 2026: From Cillian Murphy to Ryan Reynolds

Several of the renowned stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Andrew Scott, will be marking the milestone birthday

In 2026, a number of celebrities are hitting the big 5-0!

While many stars' fans do not realise how old their favourites actually are due to their perfect skincare routine and the parasociality of it all, a number of notable stars will be celebrating their golden 50th this year.

Here is the list of celebrities that are turning 50 in 2026

Emma Bunton

The youngest of the Spice Girls, Baby Spice, will be ringing in her 50th birthday this year on January 21.

Isla Fisher

Born on February 3, 1976, Isla Fisher will be kicking off her fifties, despite looking almost exactly the same way she did in Wedding Crashers over two decades ago.

Daddy Yankee

The reggaeton rapper and singer, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, will turn 50 on February 3, 2026.

Rashida Jones

The Office star will be marking 50 years of her life on February 25.

Freddie Prinze Jr.

The rom-com star, Freddie Prinze Jr, is on the cusp of 50 and will be celebrating his birthday on March 8

Daniel Gillies

The Vampire Diaries star will turn 50 on March 18.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon, who has been busy with multiple ventures, including her media company, Hello Sunshine, producing new shows and writing books, will tune in on her 50th birthday on March 22.

Cillian Murphy

The Oppenheimer star, who will be back as his iconic character Tommy Shelby in an upcoming film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, will celebrate his 50th on May 25.

Meanwhile, the film, which is a continuation of the hit crime drama series, will hit selected theatres on March 6 and will be available to stream on Netflix from March 20.

Colin Farrell

Another Irish actor who will ring in his 50th birthday in 2026 is Oscar-nominated Colin Farrell.

The Batman (2022) star was born on May 31, 1976.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton, who tied the knot with Gwen Stefani in 2021, will mark his fabulous 50th on June 18.

Gabriel Iglesias

The stand-up comedian and actor, whose nickname is Fluffy, will reach the millstone birthday on July 15.

Eric Winter

The Rookie actor Eric Winter will be stepping into 50 on July 17.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Doctor Strange star, whose appearance in the Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026, is still under speculation, will be celebrating his 50th birthday on July 19.

Sam Worthington

Avatar star Sam Worthington will be cheering to 50 on August 2.

Jessica Capshaw

Known for her role as a paediatric surgeon Dr Arizona Robbins on the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, Jessica Capshaw will celebrate her 50th on August 9.

Alexander Skarsgård

The oldest of the Skarsgård siblings, Alexander will turn 50 on August 25.

Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal, whose recent crime/thriller, His & Hers, with Tessa Thompson, has been garnering traction on Netflix, will celebrate his 50th birthday on September 20.

Alicia Silverstone

The Clueless star will be ringing in her 50th birthday on October 4.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott, better known as the hot priest on the internet, will be marking his 50th birthday on October 21.

Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool star and Blake Lively's husband will turn 50 on October 23.

Joe Manganiello

Deal or No Deal Island star and True Blood Alum will celebrate his milestone birthday on December 28.

