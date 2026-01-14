Hollywood actors turning 50 in 2026: From Cillian Murphy to Ryan Reynolds

In 2026, a number of celebrities are hitting the big 5-0!
While many stars' fans do not realise how old their favourites actually are due to their perfect skincare routine and the parasociality of it all, a number of notable stars will be celebrating their golden 50th this year.
Here is the list of celebrities that are turning 50 in 2026
Emma Bunton
The youngest of the Spice Girls, Baby Spice, will be ringing in her 50th birthday this year on January 21.
Isla Fisher
Born on February 3, 1976, Isla Fisher will be kicking off her fifties, despite looking almost exactly the same way she did in Wedding Crashers over two decades ago.
Daddy Yankee
The reggaeton rapper and singer, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, will turn 50 on February 3, 2026.
Rashida Jones
The Office star will be marking 50 years of her life on February 25.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
The rom-com star, Freddie Prinze Jr, is on the cusp of 50 and will be celebrating his birthday on March 8
Daniel Gillies
The Vampire Diaries star will turn 50 on March 18.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon, who has been busy with multiple ventures, including her media company, Hello Sunshine, producing new shows and writing books, will tune in on her 50th birthday on March 22.
Cillian Murphy
The Oppenheimer star, who will be back as his iconic character Tommy Shelby in an upcoming film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, will celebrate his 50th on May 25.
Meanwhile, the film, which is a continuation of the hit crime drama series, will hit selected theatres on March 6 and will be available to stream on Netflix from March 20.
Colin Farrell
Another Irish actor who will ring in his 50th birthday in 2026 is Oscar-nominated Colin Farrell.
The Batman (2022) star was born on May 31, 1976.
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton, who tied the knot with Gwen Stefani in 2021, will mark his fabulous 50th on June 18.
Gabriel Iglesias
The stand-up comedian and actor, whose nickname is Fluffy, will reach the millstone birthday on July 15.
Eric Winter
The Rookie actor Eric Winter will be stepping into 50 on July 17.
Benedict Cumberbatch
Doctor Strange star, whose appearance in the Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026, is still under speculation, will be celebrating his 50th birthday on July 19.
Sam Worthington
Avatar star Sam Worthington will be cheering to 50 on August 2.
Jessica Capshaw
Known for her role as a paediatric surgeon Dr Arizona Robbins on the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, Jessica Capshaw will celebrate her 50th on August 9.
Alexander Skarsgård
The oldest of the Skarsgård siblings, Alexander will turn 50 on August 25.
Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal, whose recent crime/thriller, His & Hers, with Tessa Thompson, has been garnering traction on Netflix, will celebrate his 50th birthday on September 20.
Alicia Silverstone
The Clueless star will be ringing in her 50th birthday on October 4.
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott, better known as the hot priest on the internet, will be marking his 50th birthday on October 21.
Ryan Reynolds
Deadpool star and Blake Lively's husband will turn 50 on October 23.
Joe Manganiello
Deal or No Deal Island star and True Blood Alum will celebrate his milestone birthday on December 28.