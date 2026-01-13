BTS announces 2027 musical world tour amid global comeback buzz  

BTS has made a splendid comeback as the popular Korean rock band set to break the long musical hiatus.
On Tuesday, January 13, the South Korean boy band, which is also known as the Bangtan Boys, announced their first tour back on the world stage since 2022, in anticipation of their soon-to-be-released comeback album.
According to media reports, the world tour kicks off on April 9 with a hometown show in Goyang, South Korea, before stopping in Tokyo and then heading to North America for a stretch.
The dates have been locked for South America, and Europe will follow, before the band finally winds their way back through the Pacific, Australia, and Asia.
However, more dates in 2027 will be announced, including Japan and the Middle East. See full tour routing below.
Ticket sales for tour stops in Asia and North America opened with ARMY membership pre‑sales in late January, followed by general sales, demonstrating strong demand that continues to fuel online discussions and resale market speculation.
BTS' Manila dates are momentous for local fans: Philippine concertgoers have consistently shown strong support for K‑pop tours, and BTS’s previous shows in Southeast Asia have drawn large, multi‑venue audiences.