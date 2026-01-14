Ben Affleck in awe of BFF Matt Damon: 'What a fabulous actor’

Ben Affleck has reportedly high praise for his childhood friend and actor Matt Damon.
For the unversed, the duo has been together since they wrote and starred in 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, that earned them their first Oscar.
Since then, they both collaborated on multiple projects throughout the years, both in front of and behind the camera.
Now, according to US Weekly, the duo reunited at the premiere of their new film The Rip in New York City on Tuesday, January 13.
Calling Damon a great actor, Affleck said, “Honestly, I am continuously reminded of what a great father he is and what a fabulous actor he is.”
According to the 53-year-old Gone Girl actor, it’s “fun” that he and the The Instigators star get to navigate their careers together.
“You’re really lucky if you can do this for a living,” said the The Accountant 2 performer said, adding, “And you’re exceptionally lucky if you can do it with people you love and care about.”
Their interview comes amid the release of their recent Netflix project, The Rip.
The upcoming movie follows the story of a group of Miami based cops, who after discovering a stash of millions in cash, and start to question who they can rely on.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer The Rip is set to premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2026.