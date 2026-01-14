Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Taylor Swift is once again in the headlines for her “generous” move.

The Opalite crooner on Tuesday, January 13, won hearts when news of her benevolent philanthropic gesture was shared online.

Taking to Facebook, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s nonprofit organization, The Store, revealed that the Eras Tour hitmaker donated a generous amount to the charity to support the needy families across Middle Tennessee.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for including The Store in her year-end giving. Her generous gift helps us continue providing groceries with dignity and choice to families across Middle Tennessee especially as we prepare to open our second location,” they wrote.

The caption added, “Thank you, Taylor, for using your voice and generosity to uplift neighbors in need.”

Williams-Paisley also personally thanked the Grammy winner on her official Instagram Stories, writing, “@taylorswift we appreciate your support of @thestore_nashville!!”

P.C. Facebook/The Store
P.C. Facebook/The Store

Fans’ reactions:

“Taylor Swift is so inspiring!” praised one of the fans.

Another gushed, “Phenomenal,” while a third added, “Her kindness is amazing!!!”

About The Store:

Launched in 2020, The Store, aims to fight food insecurity in Middle Tennessee with dignity and respect. According to its website, it goes beyond traditional food aid by offering long-term solutions through choice, education, and support.

During the holiday season, The Store also transforms into a toy store, Paisley said in December.

Travis Kelce retirement:

Taylor Swift’s generous gift for the charity comes amid the swirling rumors of her fiancé, Travis Kelce’s, retirement from NFL.

The rumors sparked after the Kansas City Chiefs failed to qualify for the NFL playoffs for the first time in over a decade and its quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury.

