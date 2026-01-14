Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC 

Keanu Reeves has planned a special date for his ladylove, Alexandra Grant.
After concluding his Broadway debut in Waiting for Gadot, the John Wick star was pictured enjoying an ice skating date alongside the popular visual artist at Rockefeller Centre in New York City.
According to media reports, the special night took place last Monday, January 5th, soon after his superhit theatre show.
Later, the 52-year-old American artist took to her Instagram account to release a few exclusive clicks from her latest date accompanied by Reeves.
Grant poured her heart out as she stated her true feelings after spending the intimate night with The Matrix actor.
She began the statement, "Last Monday, after the run of Waiting for Godot, Keanu invited me on a date in New York City."
"And we just want to shout out to everyone at the Rink @rockefellercenter for welcoming us! You made us feel right at home, cheering us on, and offering us hot cocoa and pompom hats," Grant noted.
She continued expressing and saying yes to all the joy she had with Revees, saying, "So yes, always yes to connecting! Yes to joy, yes to getting out there even when beyond tired, yes to trying something new, yes to doing it your way, and staying open to surprise!"
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been romantically connected since they worked together for their X Artist’s Book, which they co-founded in 2017.
The couple made their relationship public in 2019.