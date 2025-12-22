Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge break up after two years of romance

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have separated their ways.
After two years of whirlwind romance, the Driver’s License hitmaker and the Enola Holmes star have called it quits on their relationship, the Sun reported on Sunday, December 22.
According to an insider, the 22-year-old American singer-songwriter opened up about her breakup at Lily Allen’s star-studded holiday party in London, leaving her friends shocked.
They continued to share that despite trying to put on a brave face, the Deja Vu songstress burst into tears while speaking about her and Louis Partridge.
“They made such a lovely couple so people who know them were shocked when they heard. It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now,” told the source.
The insider added, “Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now.”
Fans’ reactions:
On Instagram, a user commented, “Her next album will be insane.”
Another wrote, “Noooooo.”
A third chimed in, “I wanted the next album to be happy.”
“this is the worst day of my life,” added a fourth.
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge relationship:
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were first linked in October 2023 after being spotted together in London, followed by confirming their romance later that year when they were seen kissing in New York.
The couple made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of Partridge’s film Disclaimer in August 2024, and had been seen on multiple PDA-packed outings.