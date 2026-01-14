Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz

Hamza Sohail urges people to ‘protect your energies’ from social media ‘negativity’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz
Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz

Hamza Sohail has shared his honest thought on social media negativity after marriage rumours with Sajal Aly.

Days after widespread speculations about his marriage to Zard Patton Ka Bunn co-actor the son of senior actor and comedian Sohail Ahmed shared a hilarious Indian series Mirzapur’s famous Munna Tripathi’s (Divyenndu) meme on his Instagram story, sparking buzz.

Hours later the Fairy Tale actor shared a long and in depth take on how social media impacts people and become a place where negativity in amplified.

Sohail wrote, “I guess what i'm tryna say is... the internet doesn't create hate. It amplifies it. Diverts focus from what actually matters (case in point), deepens division, rewards extremes, feeds negativity, quietly shapes our moods, our energy and the way we see each other and the world. Not saying don't use it. But use it consciously.”

“To all those beautiful people who carry empathy, peace, kindness and love. Protect your energies. And to all those beautiful people who carry heavier energies and/or anger, i hope you find something good to pour it into. I hope you heal. Social media ain't that vessel. And the world could really use more compassion and far less hate,” he added. 

Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz


Karan Aujla’s wife publicly responds to cheating allegation against singer
Karan Aujla’s wife publicly responds to cheating allegation against singer
‘MZHT’ director Musaddiq Malek breaks silence after demeaning viewers
‘MZHT’ director Musaddiq Malek breaks silence after demeaning viewers
Malaika Arora breaks silence on doing item songs at 52
Malaika Arora breaks silence on doing item songs at 52
Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukerji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod
Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukerji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note
Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th
Yami Gautam receives big praise for 'Haq' from fellow Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Yami Gautam receives big praise for 'Haq' from fellow Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release
Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release
Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims
Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims
Mahhi Vij breaks silence on alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali
Mahhi Vij breaks silence on alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali

Popular News

'The Night Manager': Who will return in Season 3?

'The Night Manager': Who will return in Season 3?
30 minutes ago
Steve Bisciotti reveals surprising reason behind John Harbaugh's firing

Steve Bisciotti reveals surprising reason behind John Harbaugh's firing
4 hours ago
John Forté, Fugees collaborator, discovered dead at 50

John Forté, Fugees collaborator, discovered dead at 50
4 hours ago