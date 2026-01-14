Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz

Hamza Sohail has shared his honest thought on social media negativity after marriage rumours with Sajal Aly.
Days after widespread speculations about his marriage to Zard Patton Ka Bunn co-actor the son of senior actor and comedian Sohail Ahmed shared a hilarious Indian series Mirzapur’s famous Munna Tripathi’s (Divyenndu) meme on his Instagram story, sparking buzz.
Hours later the Fairy Tale actor shared a long and in depth take on how social media impacts people and become a place where negativity in amplified.
Sohail wrote, “I guess what i'm tryna say is... the internet doesn't create hate. It amplifies it. Diverts focus from what actually matters (case in point), deepens division, rewards extremes, feeds negativity, quietly shapes our moods, our energy and the way we see each other and the world. Not saying don't use it. But use it consciously.”
“To all those beautiful people who carry empathy, peace, kindness and love. Protect your energies. And to all those beautiful people who carry heavier energies and/or anger, i hope you find something good to pour it into. I hope you heal. Social media ain't that vessel. And the world could really use more compassion and far less hate,” he added.