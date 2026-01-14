Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release

Amir Khan has unveiled a shocking transformation ahead of his new movie, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, release.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the 3 Idiots star revealed that his new dietary plan is working magically for him and has helped him in losing weight.
Khan said, “Eighteen kilos, actually. It happened by default. The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me. I undertook the diet for the migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet. I not only lost eighteen kgs; my migraines have also reduced considerably.”
It is worth noting that this is not the first time the Sitaare Zameen Par actor has gone through such a huge physical transformation.
Previously he lost about 25-28 kg in five months through intensive workouts and a strict, calorie-deficit diet during Dangal.
The 60-year-old is all set to be seen in a comic avatar in his new movie, which is all set to hit theatres this.
The movie is anticipated, as Khan’s nephew Imran Khan is also making a long-awaited comeback in Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos after over a decade.
Talking about her nephew’s comeback, the Ghajini starlet added, “It is not a proper comeback for Imran. Both Imran and I have cameo roles. I haven’t done too many comedy roles in my career, although people still remember Andaz Apna Apna.”
Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is scheduled to release on Friday, January 16, 2026.