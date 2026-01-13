Scott Adams dies day after chilling prediction: 'Way past my expiration date’

Entertainment
  By Bushra Saleem
Entertainment

‘Dilbert’ cartoonist Scott Adams passes away at 68 after battle with prostate cancer

Scott Adams, the cartoonist behind the satirical comic strip Dilbert and conservative commentator, has died aged 68 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

On Tuesday, Adams’ ex-wife Shelly Miles revealed his death in a tearful livestream of his YouTube channel Real Coffee with Scott Adams, The Guardian reported.

In the video, Miles read aloud Adams’ farewell message in which he said, “I’m trying to be strong. If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. My body fell before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this, January 1, 2026.”

“If I wake up in heaven. I won’t need any more convincing than that. I hope I’m still qualified for entry with your permission, I’d like to explain my life,” Adams said before recounting his marriages as well as accomplishments including his books, illustrations and his YouTube channel.

Adams revealed in May last year that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Announcing his diagnosis on the same day that former president Joe Biden revealed his own prostate cancer.

Adams said, “I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it – well, longer than he’s admitted having it.”

After leaving his corporate career to pursue cartooning full-time, Adams achieved significant success with his bestselling 1996 book The Dilbert Principle and the National Cartoonists Society’s Reuben award, which he won in 1997. His work further expanded into a short animated television series that earned an Emmy nomination.

