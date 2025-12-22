Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Ranveer Singh prepares for ‘Don 3’ after box office hit ‘Dhurandhar’

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas might make cameo appearance in 'Don 3'

Ranveer Singh has reportedly started preparing for his upcoming movie, Don 3, after the success of his blockbuster film Dhurandhar.

Back in August 2023, the third instalment of Don was announced, followed by a teaser confirming Ranveer as the new Don, taking over the role of Shah Rukh Khan.

A source recently told News18, “Ranveer is back to the game. Now that Ranveer is back to the game, the production doesn’t want to wait anymore. After some scheduling conflicts and logistical back and forth, Don 3 is back on track. Ranveer will be seen doing some heavy-duty action sequences and he started prepping for the same last week."

The insider added, “Ranveer is fresh off the success of Dhurandhar. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, dished out a big hit like Tere Ishq Mein. Don 3 serves as the perfect next-step for this duo. Some portions of the film in its first schedule will be shot in Jeddah.”

While sharing about cast, the tipster noted, “Kriti, much like Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Roma, will be seen engaging in some action sequences as well. They’ve resumed conversations with Vikrant. The actor too is interested. They’re currently in the process of figuring out his dates."

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film was initially expected to start filming in January 2025 but faced delays due to her prior commitments.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas might also make a cameo appearance in Don 3 after their reunion in Don 2.

