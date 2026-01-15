Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Fiza Ali on daughter attending dad's second wedding: 'Strength is choosing grace'

Fiza Ali and her ex-husband, Fawad Farouq, tied the knot in 2007 and reportedly went their separate ways in 2017

  • By Hania Jamil
Fiza Ali on daughter attending dads second wedding: Strength is choosing grace
Fiza Ali on daughter attending dad's second wedding: 'Strength is choosing grace'

Pakistani actress Fiza Ali has opened up about her daughter attending her ex-husband, Fawad Farouq's, wedding with a heartfelt note.

Posting a fit-check video of her daughter, Faraal, before she heads to a salon to get ready for her dad's wedding, Fiza penned in Urdu, "Life isn't always straightforward; sometimes it brings us to a quiet turn where patience does the talking."

Talking about the video, the Naagin actress noted that this moment reminded her that respect, love and parenting are never-ending.

In the now-viral social media post, Faraal could be seen inviting her dad on the camera, who shared that she is going to walk him down the aisle.


Fiza said that not every story needs to end in a fight, and the best result is when we can teach our children positivity, grace and strength.

Wishing her ex-husband, Fawad Farouq, peace and happiness in his next step, she concluded the message, writing, "Strength is choosing grace — always."

The social media post also showed Faraal posing with her mehendi and formal wedding attire as she showed off her look for her dad's wedding.

Notably, Fiza Ali and Fawad Farouq's wedding ended in divorce after 10 years of marriage. The couple has been praised on the internet for their mature co-parenting and being open about such a topic.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti’s 4th birthday in style
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti’s 4th birthday in style
Suhana Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's surprising role in her decisions
Suhana Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's surprising role in her decisions
Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ek Din' first look, release date unveiled
Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ek Din' first look, release date unveiled
Hema Malini faces scrutiny as she fulfils key duty after Dharmendra’s death
Hema Malini faces scrutiny as she fulfils key duty after Dharmendra’s death
Kriti Sanon's newlywed sister recalls actress’ touching act
Kriti Sanon's newlywed sister recalls actress’ touching act
Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt reminder after friend’s wedding: 'Choose love'
Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt reminder after friend’s wedding: 'Choose love'
Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation
Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation
Hrithik Roshan hit by unsettling emotions after ex Sussanne Khan reunion
Hrithik Roshan hit by unsettling emotions after ex Sussanne Khan reunion
Tara Sutaria's boyfriend fuels breakup rumours with cryptic 'time' post
Tara Sutaria's boyfriend fuels breakup rumours with cryptic 'time' post
Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
Sehar Khan sends bold message as first episode of ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ airs
Sehar Khan sends bold message as first episode of ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ airs
Maya Ali warms hearts with touching note after sacred Umrah trip
Maya Ali warms hearts with touching note after sacred Umrah trip

Popular News

Madison Sheahan leaves top ICE role to enter Ohio Congressional race

Madison Sheahan leaves top ICE role to enter Ohio Congressional race
2 minutes ago
'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy

'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy
60 minutes ago
Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections

Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
an hour ago