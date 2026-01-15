Fiza Ali on daughter attending dad's second wedding: 'Strength is choosing grace'

Pakistani actress Fiza Ali has opened up about her daughter attending her ex-husband, Fawad Farouq's, wedding with a heartfelt note.
Posting a fit-check video of her daughter, Faraal, before she heads to a salon to get ready for her dad's wedding, Fiza penned in Urdu, "Life isn't always straightforward; sometimes it brings us to a quiet turn where patience does the talking."
Talking about the video, the Naagin actress noted that this moment reminded her that respect, love and parenting are never-ending.
In the now-viral social media post, Faraal could be seen inviting her dad on the camera, who shared that she is going to walk him down the aisle.
Fiza said that not every story needs to end in a fight, and the best result is when we can teach our children positivity, grace and strength.
Wishing her ex-husband, Fawad Farouq, peace and happiness in his next step, she concluded the message, writing, "Strength is choosing grace — always."
The social media post also showed Faraal posing with her mehendi and formal wedding attire as she showed off her look for her dad's wedding.
Notably, Fiza Ali and Fawad Farouq's wedding ended in divorce after 10 years of marriage. The couple has been praised on the internet for their mature co-parenting and being open about such a topic.