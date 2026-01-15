Tara Sutaria's boyfriend fuels breakup rumours with cryptic 'time' post

Tara Sutaria's boyfriend, Veer Pahariya has fuelled breakup rumours with the actress with a cryptic "time" post
The Bollywood actor, who made his debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, recently took to Instagram and shared a mysterious message on Wednesday, January 14, hinting at the rumours that he and the actress have called it quits.
Pahariya’s post, which did not directly hint or address the breakup rumours, included a series of images from his recent photoshoot alongside a thoughtful caption about time.
The message read, “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…”
An English translation to the caption reads: “Whether times are bad or good, it will surely change one day.”
The speculation about their split began earlier this month after a recent public appearance involving Sutaria at a concert in Mumbai, where a video of her onstage moment with singer AP Dhillon went viral online.
Although the couple later addressed misleading edits in the footage, rumours about their relationship persisted.
However, neither Tara Sutaria nor Veer Pahariya has officially confirmed or denied the reports of their breakup.
On the work front, the actress will star in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups movie. The actor, meanwhile, was last seen in 2025’s Sky Force.