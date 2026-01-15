Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt reminder after friend’s wedding: 'Choose love'

Mawra Hocane has shared a heartfelt reminder for her fans days after attending closet friend wedding.
Taking to Instagram, the Sanam teri Kasam actress who last year got married to Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani on Thursday, January 15, reminded her followers to always “choose love” even when it is harder.
She also shared a part from the book, Detoxify, that read, “Choose love, even when the world hands you every reason to become colder. Choose it when it's effortless when it feels like laughter in the kitchen, like sunlight on your shoulders, like someone saying your name the way a prayer is said.”
“But choose it most when it's hard. When your heart wants to close, when bitterness feels safer than hope, when pain tries to convince you that tenderness is weakness. Choose love anywayin how you speak, in how you forgive, in how you keep showing up with softness. Because in the end, it won't be what you owned or achieved that stays with you. It will be the love you gave, the love you protected, the love you chose again and again,” it added.
The Sabaat starlet is currently busy shooting new project after success of Jama Taqseem.