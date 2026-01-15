Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt reminder after friend’s wedding: 'Choose love'

Mawra Hocane currently busy shooting new project after success of ‘Jama Taqseem’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt reminder after friend’s wedding: Choose love
Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt reminder after friend’s wedding: 'Choose love'

Mawra Hocane has shared a heartfelt reminder for her fans days after attending closet friend wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the Sanam teri Kasam actress who last year got married to Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani on Thursday, January 15, reminded her followers to always “choose love” even when it is harder.

She also shared a part from the book, Detoxify, that read, “Choose love, even when the world hands you every reason to become colder. Choose it when it's effortless when it feels like laughter in the kitchen, like sunlight on your shoulders, like someone saying your name the way a prayer is said.”

“But choose it most when it's hard. When your heart wants to close, when bitterness feels safer than hope, when pain tries to convince you that tenderness is weakness. Choose love anywayin how you speak, in how you forgive, in how you keep showing up with softness. Because in the end, it won't be what you owned or achieved that stays with you. It will be the love you gave, the love you protected, the love you chose again and again,” it added.

The Sabaat starlet is currently busy shooting new project after success of Jama Taqseem.

Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation
Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation
Hrithik Roshan hit by unsettling emotions after ex Sussanne Khan reunion
Hrithik Roshan hit by unsettling emotions after ex Sussanne Khan reunion
Tara Sutaria's boyfriend fuels breakup rumours with cryptic 'time' post
Tara Sutaria's boyfriend fuels breakup rumours with cryptic 'time' post
Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
Sehar Khan sends bold message as first episode of ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ airs
Sehar Khan sends bold message as first episode of ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ airs
Maya Ali warms hearts with touching note after sacred Umrah trip
Maya Ali warms hearts with touching note after sacred Umrah trip
Kriti Sanon wholeheartedly welcomes brother-in-law Stebin Ben in her family
Kriti Sanon wholeheartedly welcomes brother-in-law Stebin Ben in her family
Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images
Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images
Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood
Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood
Deepika Padukone slammed by veteran actor over 8-hour shift demand
Deepika Padukone slammed by veteran actor over 8-hour shift demand
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Arjumand Rahim addresses maternal roles debate
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Arjumand Rahim addresses maternal roles debate
Malaika Arora breaks silence on latest dating rumour
Malaika Arora breaks silence on latest dating rumour

Popular News

Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes

Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes
2 hours ago
'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know

'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know
57 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday

Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday

2 hours ago