Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ek Din' first look, release date unveiled

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the first look of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, has been dropped.
The love story will also mark Sai's much-anticipated Bollywood debut.
On Thursday, January 15, Aamir Khan Productions shared the first poster of Ek Din, creating buzz about Junaid and Sai's potential on-screen chemistry.
Set against a winter landscape, the poster showed the stars walking down a street in snow, bundled up in cosy clothing and enjoying ice cream.
In the sweet still, both Junaid and Sai wear shy smiles, with the click featuring the text, "One love...One chance."
The film teaser will be released on Friday, January 16, causing more excitement around the project.
While fans have been impressed by Aamir's son's performance in Netflix's Maharaj, Ek Din will be Sai's first film in Hindi. She has dominated the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movie scenes, becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in the South.
Helmed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit, Ek Din is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The film is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.