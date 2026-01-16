Faysal Quraishi explodes over fake clip branding him child abuser

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Faysal Quraishi has zero tolerance for false claims.

The Haiwaan star stunned fans on Thursday, January 14, when he turned to his official Instagram Stories to hit back at a shocking clip, branding him a paedophile.

In the story, the Fitoor actor posted a screenshot of the clip, featuring side profiles of a man and a teenage girl, along with text in Urdu that translated to, “Faysal Quraishi trapped a girl 15 years younger than him by offering her money. Faysal Quraishi turned out to be lu*ty for the body, caught having fun with an innocent girl, wife caught him red-handed.”

The clip even included a description, stating, “Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi is in hot water after being caught red-handed with a girl reportedly 15 years younger than him! According to sources, the two had been secretly involved for some time, but things took a wild turn when Faysal's first wife caught them together, exposing the affair in a dramatic confrontation.”

The video ignited fury in the actor, who exploded over the fake claim with a bombshell response.

Right below the screenshots, Faysal lashed out, writing, “At least let me and my wife know that I’ve been caught red-handed. God damn you.”

He also added, “MATLAB KUCK BHI… KUCH BHI,” implying that people nowadays spread any false rumor without a second thought.

Faysal Quraishi is an acclaimed Pakistani actor, who recently won praise for his incredible performance in hit TV drama Case No. 9.

