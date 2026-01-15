Suhana Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's surprising role in her decisions 

Suhana Khan has spoken about her journey in Bollywood and how her parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, play pivot roles in her career.
The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor's daughter, who made her acting debut in The Archies, discussed her parents decision-making ability and rejection in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar India.
Suhana noted that despite stepping into the industry on her own terms, she still let her parents make her final decisions.
"I have to ask my parents. They get the final say," adding that while Shah Rukh tackles philosophical sides of things, Gauri is more direct and practical in her advice.
"Between the two, I find balance," she noted.
On the work front, Suhana Khan will be making an appearance alongside her superstar father in his upcoming film, King.
With the significant budget of INR 350 crore, King will feature a star-studded cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, and Abhay Verma.
The film, currently in production, is slated for a grand release sometime in 2026.