Kriti Sanon's newlywed sister recalls actress’ touching act

  By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Kriti Sanon's newlywed sister Nupur recently recalled the actress’ touching act on the day of her wedding to her boyfriend, Stebin Ben.

The junior Sanon penned an emotional comment on the photos shared by the Tere Ishk Mein actress.

While recalling a heartfelt moment from her wedding ceremony, the Tiger Nageswara Rao star revealed that the "phoolon ki chaddar" aka flower sheet used during the wedding ritual was "super heavy".

Upon seeing her younger sister in trouble, the 35-year-old actress, despite the weight, immediately stepped forward to take responsibility for her little sister.

According to the junior Sanon, her elder sister instinctively knew that if anyone had to hold the chaddar, it had to be her.

Moreover, she called her the Crew actress penned an emotional farewell to her newlywed sister.

Kriti took to Instagram, writing, "Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married."

Moreover, speaking about her bond with her new brother-in-law, Kriti noted, "I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me."

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon tied the knot with her singer boyfriend Stebin Ben, on January 10, 2025, in Udaipur.

The wedding festivities included a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by notable Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

