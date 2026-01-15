Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation

Shahid Kapoor is setting a strong example for all the parents out there.
On Wednesday, January 14, Pinkvilla reported that the trailer launch event for Shahid’s upcoming movie O’Romeo was cancelled by the makers due to security concerns.
The makers reportedly made this decision following an alleged ransom demand of Rs 2 crore from Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara.
Following the event cancellation, the Hindustan Times, on Thursday, January 15, published an article, sharing Shahid Kapoor’s strong statement.
While speaking to the outlet, the Kabir Singh actor opened up about the conscious efforts he makes in order to protect his children – daughter Misha and son Zain – away from the spotlight.
“I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can… But beyond the point, it is what it is. As they grow older, they will become more aware, but we don't do anything to bring it up. If any questions come up, we try to answer them in the best way that we can as parents; that's it. It is what it is,” he stated.
The Jab We Met star continued, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that authenticity comes from knowing yourself deeply and not trying to fit into anyone else’s expectations. Fame can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to lose sight of who you are amid all the noise.”
“Staying true to my values, staying connected to my family and close circle, and focusing on the work rather than the hype have helped me stay grounded. At the end of the day, being real with yourself is the only way to sustain any kind of success or happiness,” he further added.
Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026.