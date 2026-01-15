Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor issues powerful statement after trailer launch event of his upcoming movie ‘O’ Romeo’ gets cancelled

  • By Sidra Khan
Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation
Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation

Shahid Kapoor is setting a strong example for all the parents out there.

On Wednesday, January 14, Pinkvilla reported that the trailer launch event for Shahid’s upcoming movie O’Romeo was cancelled by the makers due to security concerns.

The makers reportedly made this decision following an alleged ransom demand of Rs 2 crore from Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara.

Following the event cancellation, the Hindustan Times, on Thursday, January 15, published an article, sharing Shahid Kapoor’s strong statement.

While speaking to the outlet, the Kabir Singh actor opened up about the conscious efforts he makes in order to protect his children – daughter Misha and son Zain – away from the spotlight.

“I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can… But beyond the point, it is what it is. As they grow older, they will become more aware, but we don't do anything to bring it up. If any questions come up, we try to answer them in the best way that we can as parents; that's it. It is what it is,” he stated.

The Jab We Met star continued, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that authenticity comes from knowing yourself deeply and not trying to fit into anyone else’s expectations. Fame can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to lose sight of who you are amid all the noise.”

“Staying true to my values, staying connected to my family and close circle, and focusing on the work rather than the hype have helped me stay grounded. At the end of the day, being real with yourself is the only way to sustain any kind of success or happiness,” he further added.

Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo is slated to release on February 13, 2026.

Hrithik Roshan hit by unsettling emotions after ex Sussanne Khan reunion
Hrithik Roshan hit by unsettling emotions after ex Sussanne Khan reunion
Tara Sutaria's boyfriend fuels breakup rumours with cryptic 'time' post
Tara Sutaria's boyfriend fuels breakup rumours with cryptic 'time' post
Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
Sehar Khan sends bold message as first episode of ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ airs
Sehar Khan sends bold message as first episode of ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ airs
Maya Ali warms hearts with touching note after sacred Umrah trip
Maya Ali warms hearts with touching note after sacred Umrah trip
Kriti Sanon wholeheartedly welcomes brother-in-law Stebin Ben in her family
Kriti Sanon wholeheartedly welcomes brother-in-law Stebin Ben in her family
Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images
Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images
Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood
Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood
Deepika Padukone slammed by veteran actor over 8-hour shift demand
Deepika Padukone slammed by veteran actor over 8-hour shift demand
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Arjumand Rahim addresses maternal roles debate
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Arjumand Rahim addresses maternal roles debate
Malaika Arora breaks silence on latest dating rumour
Malaika Arora breaks silence on latest dating rumour
Ishrat Fatima bows out of Radio Pakistan after 45-year stint
Ishrat Fatima bows out of Radio Pakistan after 45-year stint

Popular News

Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes

Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes
2 hours ago
'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know

'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know
58 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday

Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday

2 hours ago