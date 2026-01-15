Hrithik Roshan hit by unsettling emotions after ex Sussanne Khan reunion

Hrithik Roshan is feeling a sudden rush of emotions after a grand celebration.
Just days after ringing in his 52nd birthday in a lavish bash surrounded by his loved one, girlfriend Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, the Krrish star turned to his official Instagram account on Thursday, January 15, to reflect on his unsettling emotions.
In the post, the Agneepath actor posted a photo of a notebook page inked with his thoughts and feelings.
“Statutory Warning : senseless #morningrant,” he began the caption.
Opening up about his emotions, the actor penned, “Had a wonderful time. and now out of nowhere all that is wrong with the world lays outstretched before me , around me , under me , over me , everything that is good is proudly showing off its flip side , and the day is whizzing past , this bright amazing shiny day.”
“And how intelligently we are able to break it down mentally for ourselves, surgically penetrating and investigating this light hum of sorrow within our hearts and victoriously arriving at our own concocted often hallucinated theories, causes and solutions , and yet horribly unable to think ourselves out of the loving embrace of this apparently unreasonable and senseless sadness of days,” he continued.
The War star added, “It pulls us in without warning . And so here I am wholly committed to a literal spewing of my current emotion using big words to camouflage the bleakness under it all, and also quickly peddling it for a few eyeballs. And so it goes. The fantastic state of the world where senseless things presented well make the desire for 'em things so urgent and logical that it makes my head spin.”
Hrithik went on to explain that a single emotion lasts only 90 seconds in its original form before it changes or blends into another.
Sharing that this particular one took him 45 seconds, with 45 remaining, he added that those who might frown at not understanding the purpose of his quirky post are, in fact, truly living life as it was meant to be lived.
Hrithik Roshan’s surprising post comes just a few days after he reunited with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, who joined him in his 52nd birthday celebrations. The former flames share two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Currently, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor is dating Indian actress Saba Azad.