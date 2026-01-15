Hema Malini faces scrutiny as she fulfils key duty after Dharmendra’s death

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
The ‘Baghban’ actress steps out to perform major duty just over a month after her husband, Dharmendra’s, passing

Hema Malini performed a highly significant duty during her latest outing.

On Thursday, January 15, the Baghban actress made a graceful appearance as she stepped out to fulfil a key responsibility – casting a vote.

Joining in numerous other Bollywood stars who casted their vote for the Maharashtra BMC elections, the Sholay actress also performed her duty.

In a video shared on Instagram, Hema – dressed in a yellow shalwar kameez featuring colorful thread embroidery – can be seen proudly showing her inked finger after voting for her chosen candidate.

However, while speaking to media after stepping out of the center, the veteran actress was confronted by angry bystanders who had been standing in line for hours to vote.

“We have been here for the last 60 years, and there is chaos here for the first time. I am here since 7.45 AM, and it was at 9.30 AM when I voted. Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable! Not even a local worker is there,” he lashed out, prompting the actress to usher in someone from her team to tackle the matter.

She then went on to speak to the reporters and said, “Sab logo ko vote dene ke liye aana chahiye. Jaise abhi subah main aa gayi hoon vote dene. Mera aagey bohot kaam hain woh bhi karenge (Everyone must come to vote. Like I have come to vote in the morning itself. I have a lot of work to do, which will happen next). But this is very important for every citizen of Mumbai.”

Hema Malini’s appearance comes over a month after her husband, Dharmendra, breathed his last on November 24, 2025.

