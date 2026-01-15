Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti’s 4th birthday in style

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018, and welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogate in January 2022

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated their daughter Malti’s fourth birthday with a dreamy beach getaway in in Turks and Caicos.

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the Do It Like That singer posted a carousel of images on Instagram, offering a glipmse to the fans from daughter’s birthday party.


Nick captioned the post, “Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay.”

In one image, the adorable couple posed together for a selfie, while splashing in the pool with Malti swam beside them, adding a heart emoji on their daughter's face.

In another picture, the Sucker artist took a photo of his wife as Malti sat on his lap. He also shared an image of a single cake with a candle in the shape of the number four on the plate, marking the special occasion.

As the Jealous crooner’s post gained traction on social media, several fans flocked to the comments section, showering love on the beautiful family.

A fan wrote, "Family time makes the best memories. Well deserved and to celebrate precious MM. Happy 4th birthday Miraculous Malti.”

Another fan commented, “Happy birthday for my little princess Malti Marie…god blessed my little queen.”

A third user said, “Nick, we all feel anxious and overwhelmed at times. Glad you’re surrounding yourself with the love and funship of family and friends.”

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas – who exchanged wedding vows in December 2018 – welcomed their first and only child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

