  • By Fatima Hassan
Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and his new flame announced the arrival of their daughter in December this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
The 'Saturday Night Live' star and his new flame announced the arrival of their daughter in December this year

Pete Davidson is taking father duties way too seriously.

The Saturday Night Live alum has taken huge life change after welcoming his only daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt, with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.  

On Sunday, December 21, the new mom has turned to her official Instagram account to share the glimpse of Davidson sweetly holding their little one.

"MY BEST FREINDS," Hewitt stated in the caption. 

Fans reactions over Pete Davidson's new photo: 

As the picture of father-daughter’s duo gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express joy after noticing his tattoos have since started to fade after the various removal sessions.

"Love that for him omg!!" A fan said.

Another noted, "Yes yes congrats! BUT pete finally has his fluffy hair once again ??? i have been waiting for this moment."

"Ok I am legit so happy for you and your little family and I don’t even know you in the remotest way. It’s like a family member gave birth!" A third said. 

Pete Davidson initially announced to get rid of his most of the inks months before the arrival of his daughter Scottie.

During the January episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the American comedian said, "I’ve been burning them off, they’re almost all gone. It’s horrible."

"They [have] to burn off a layer of skin and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks and you can’t get in the sunlight and then you got to do it, like, 12 more times," Pete Davidson remarked. 

For those unaware, the couple, who began dating this year, welcomed their only daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt on December 12.  

