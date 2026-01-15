Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career 

Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • By Bushra Saleem
Suhana Khan has opened up about the incident early in life that made her realise that she wanted to pursue acting.

The Archies star recently revealed that initially she had no interest in acting while growing up, but her mind changed during her boarding school years, reported the Indian Express.

The 25-year-old said that during school days she felt awkward and uncomfortable while acting, but when she went to boarding school, she developed an interest in participating in plays, which reached a point that she auditioned for a role.

Despite her efforts, she was rejected for that role and was selected for the chorus instead, leaving her heartbroken and in tears.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar India, she recalled that the rejection made her so deeply upset that she cried alone in her room, but at that moment she realised that she desperately wanted to do acting.

The 25-year-old said, “I was so upset and disappointed. And I think that’s when I knew that I really wanted to play those parts and enjoy the thrill of being on stage.”

She also explained that now after becoming an actor, the creative process facilitates her a lot, adding, “Curiosity, purpose, but most of all, passion. It’s all of it.”

Years after making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archie, Suhana is all set to share the screen with her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time in the upcoming action thriller King, starring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor.

