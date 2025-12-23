Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training

Sports
Jannik Sinner shares a peek into his intense training sessions ahead of Australian Open

Jannik Sinner has shared his shirtless pictures from his intense preseason training session.

The Italian tennis star wished his fans Merry Christmas while flaunting his muscles ahead of the Australian Open.

After enjoying an incredible and successful 2025 season with two major wins, he offered his fans a peek into his practice sessions in Dubai.

The four-time Grand Slam champion shared some pictures and a video from his practice session on Instagram and wrote, “Preseason (done, tennis racket and ball emoji). Wishing you all the best for Christmas.”


The 24-year-old received heartfelt wishes from his followers in return in the comment section.

A fan wrote, “Merry Christmas, dear Jannik. Happy for this year supporting you; let's see what's coming.”

“A big hug, Jannik, and happy festive season. Next year to see you play again... finally!!!!!!” another added.

A user commented, “You have to be careful not to have a wave. Happy holidays, and have a good trip even in the ski season. Take care, we need you in Jan. God bless you.”

During the 2025 season, Sinner won the Australian Open and his maiden Wimbledon title and finished as runner-up in the remaining two major events, the French Open and US Open.

He also took home the China Open, Erste Bank Open, Paris Masters and ATP Tour Finals titles.

Sinner will now begin the 2026 season with a face-off with his tennis rival Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in South Korea on January 10.  

