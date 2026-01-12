Angel Reese expands business portfolio with major investment

WNBA star Angel Reese expanded her business portfolio with a major investment.
The LSU women’s basketball legend and two-time All-Star recently invested money into the skincare brand Topicals, a Black-led skincare brand helping the company raise a total of $22.6 million.
“WNBA star Angel Reese is expanding her impact beyond the court. The athlete has invested in Topicals, a Black-led skincare brand redefining how textured skin, chronic conditions, and real concerns are treated,” EBONY said in a statement on X.
It added, “Reese’s contribution helped push the company’s total funding to more than $22.6 million. As more Black women step into positions of financial power, investments like this signal something bigger than a business move. It represents belief in Black-founded innovation, wellness, and long-term legacy.”
Beyond Basketball, Reese is well-known for high-profile works, appearing in major major campaigns like the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show.
However, she is also actively building her business ventures and investments beyond basketball and modelling.
Reese partly owns a women's soccer team and a women's sports media company.
The player, who also launched a successful merchandise line called "Mebounds" has also worked with big brands like Reebok, McDonald’s, Victoria’s Secret and Hershey.