Milos Raonic announces retirement at 35, ending 18-year career

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • By Bushra Saleem
Former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic has announced an emotional retirement from professional tennis.

Taking to his social media, the 35-year-old Canadian, who beat Roger Federer to reach the Wimbledon finals in 2016, revealed that he has decided to hang up his racket after an 18-year career.

In a post on Sunday, January 11, Raonic said, “The time has come; I am retiring from tennis. This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it. This is as ready as I will ever be. Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life."

“I have been the luckiest person to get to live out and fulfil my dreams. I got to show up every day and focus on just getting better, seeing where that will take me, and playing a game I was introduced to at eight years old by complete luck," he added.

According to BBC, the former world No. 3 also opened up about his future plans after retirement, saying that he will not slow down and there is much more life to live, stressing that he is as “motivated and hungry” as he was in 2011.

Raonic won eight tour-level titles, achieved a career-high world ranking of three and also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open. He played his last match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

