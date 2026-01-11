Mohamed Salah surpasses Messi, Ronaldo in historic milestone

Mohamed Salah has etched his name in the history books, reaching an international milestone faster than football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The football star is currently representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where has has been instrumental in guiding the team to the semi-finals.
In a thrilling quarter-final clash against the Ivory Coast, Salah scored a crucial goal, which brought his total goal contributions for Egypt to 100, combining both goals and assists.
Salah has been a major player for Egypt's national football team for 15 years.
He played 111 games for Pharaohs where he has scored 65 goals and made 35 assists, bringing his total tally to 100.
Messi reached 100 gaol contributions in 122 games while the Portuguese star took 136 games to achieved this.
The fastest to reach this record was Pele who did it in 77 games, followed by Neymar, who achieved it in 94 games.
The 33-year-old forward was previously left out of Liverpool’s squad for their midweek Champions League win against Inter Milan after giving a fiery interview.
Salah has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.
Although there were doubts about his future at Liverpool, he is expected to stay for a few more months under the contract extension he signed in April 2025.