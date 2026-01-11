Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone

India's cricket superstar Virat Kohli added another remarkable achievement to his legendary career by surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, January 11.
Kohl became the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in just 624 innings.
He has not only surpassed Tendulkar, who achieved the record in 644 innings but also surpassed Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara who did it in 666 innings.
Kohli also secured his place as the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket.
He previously surpassed Tendulkar with a long-awaited century in the opening Test of the five-match series against Australia in November.
Kohli is now trying to beat Tendulkar’s record of 1,750 ODI runs against New Zealand and is also close to scoring 15,000 ODI runs overall, a milestone only one other player has reached.
Top 6 most runs in international cricket
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India): 34,357 runs (Reached 28k in 644 innings)
2. Virat Kohli (India): 28,017+ runs (Reached 28k in 624 innings)
3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 28,016 runs (Reached 28k in 666 innings)
4. Ricky Ponting (Australia): 27,483 runs
5. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 25,957 runs
6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 25,534 runs