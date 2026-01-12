Xabi Alonso steps down as Real Madrid manager after eight months

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Xabi Alonso stepped down as the manager of Real Madrid on Monday, January 12 after just eight months as manager.

Minutes after the announcement, Real Madrid named former player and Alonso’s ex-Liverpool teammate, Alvaro Arbeloa, as the new manager.

The club confirmed that his departure was by "mutual consent."

A club statement read, "Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home."

"Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives," it added.

Alonso, who played for Madrid for five years during his career won 24 out of 34 games as Madrid's manager.

Concerns began after the team’s recent performances, as losses to Celta Vigo, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City led to fan frustration and prompted an urgent club meeting to decide his future.

On the other hand, the club's new manager, Arbelao has been working with Madrid's youth teams since 2020 but he has never been in charge of a senior professional team before.

